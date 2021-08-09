From the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, we move on to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The South Korean tech giant is introducing a new pair of wireless earbuds. The pair has already appeared on Amazon. It could be an honest mistake but we see the page is still up on Amazon France. Listed is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Noir (Black), complete with images and several details. The pair is priced at €149.99 so we can probably expect it to be $149 in the US.

You can now pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 on Amazon.fr. The pair measures 50 x 50 x 28mm and weighs 51.5 grams. It works with phones and tablets running on at least 1.5GB and Android 7.0, as well as, devices on iOS 10 and above. It connects with Bluetooth and works with Galaxy S, Galaxy A, Galaxy J, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy Watch with One UI 3.0 and above.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 has been mentioned here several times. Last week, unboxing images surfaced before launch. More images have been revealed. Early renders showed off the design and color options.

A Phantom White version was also sighted before and it was believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 may also come in four colors: Black, White, Green, and Purple.

The pair comes with a rounded square charging case. The earbuds come with TWS (True Wireless Stereo) and will also arrive with a USB cable and replacement tips.

According to the person who shared his unofficial hands-on experience, the pair’s audio can be controlled on three levels. It can be done without losing isolation in the earbuds. Noise isolation and voice experience are better in performance.