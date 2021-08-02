The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be introduced very soon. The new pair of wireless earbuds will be announced together with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. From today until the last hour of the Galaxy Unpacked event, expect new details and images will be leaked–some may be official but more will be from other sources. In the past few weeks, we have seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2’s design and four possible color options.

The latest we have are exclusive images of the in-ear headphones, as well as, the charging case. We see a white charge case containing a dark pair. It is said to be the ‘graphite’ color version.

More color variants will be available like light green and classic white. Design-wise, it still looks like the Galaxy Buds Pro. This one will come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and AKG tuning.

Samsung has described the pair to offer “powerful, natural and distortion-free sound from AKG”. For clearer conversations, the three new microphones will do their job to offer better audio in noisy environments. The pair will also be sweat-resistant and splash-proof as proven by the IPX2 standard.

The pair already offers Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. You can also expect touch control and AI integration for easier operation of the earbuds. The pair works best with Samsung Galaxy Watches and Galaxy phones but it also works with other gadgets via Bluetooth.

When it comes to battery, you can enjoy the pair for 29 hours with ANC off. When ANC is in use, you can only use it for around 20 hours. A new charging case will also be introduced. Its shape is now more square.

The charging case can charge the pair for about five minutes and you can already get an extra hour of audio playback. As for the pricing, it will be 149.99 euros (SRP) in Europe.