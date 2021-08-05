The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 pair will be one of the few new products the South Korean tech giant will announce at the Galaxy Unpacked event. This coming August 11, we will get to see and confirm everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The new wireless earbuds are almost ready as live images of the pair have surfaced online. An unboxing video with initial impressions have also been shared.

A certain Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) from Egypt shared his unboxing photos of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. We are given a glimpse of the new wireless earbuds. The pair will still remind you of previous Galaxy Buds.

The early Galaxy Buds 2 renders match what we’re seeing now. We see a white squarish (rounded square) charging case. The new TWS earbuds also come with replacement tips and a USB cable.

When asked about the price, our source said there is no information yet available. As for the performance of the pair, Ahmed Qwaider noted the 5-hour battery life. That is an improvement from the three hours of the Galaxy Buds Pro. There is the Bixby AI. Audio performance is better. Noise isolation has also improved.

We’re wondering about the source of our source. It’s an early release. Perhaps Samsung sent him the package. But then again he shouldn’t be revealing anything yet, right?

This is an unofficial hands-on. Our source also said audio can be controlled on three levels without losing isolation in the earbuds. You may experience excellent voice plus higher performance in isolating noise. Color options are Gray, Lavender (Purple), White, and Black .