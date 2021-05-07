After Samsung launched its truly wireless Galaxy Buds in 2019, they have since then released several other earbuds including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Buds Pro. What we haven’t seen is a sequel to that original Galaxy Buds. The rumors are that it will be launching the Galaxy Buds 2 this summer alongside new Galaxy smartphones. We don’t know much about what makes it different from all the other Buds but now there’s news that it will come in four different colors.

According to Dutch website Galaxy Club, the new Galaxy Buds 2 with model number SM-R177 will have four color variants: black, white, purple, and green. These colors are also the rumored variants of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 3. This means that the Galaxy Buds 2 will probably launch right alongside these two new smartphones as well as the Galaxy S21 FE. They are expected to be announced this summer.

Other than that, there seems to be no details about features and price of the wireless earbuds. It will probably be offered as a freebie for those who will pre-order the new Fold and Flip devices similar to how the new variants of the Galaxy Buds were previously released. As for the price, we still don’t know much about it but its model number may indicate it will be the same price range of the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ which may be around $150.

Truly wireless earbuds have become really popular over the last few years and the Galaxy Buds series are some of the best, albeit more expensive, ones in the market. We don’t know yet what new thing the Galaxy Buds 2 will bring to the fold but it should have the usual features including the always-requested Active Noise Cancellation which the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Buds Pro have already.

We’re expecting the announcement of the new foldable display smartphones from Samsung alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 sometime this July. Shipping dates will probably be sometime after that or August at the latest.