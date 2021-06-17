There is no official announcement yet but we believe it is going to happen soon. Samsung may release a white version of the Galaxy Buds Pro as another color option. The South Korean tech giant has introduced the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro back in January. The pair boasts a more modern and sleek design. The true wireless earbuds is ideal for home, school, and work because of the Active Noise Cancellation. In this day and age when people are encouraged to stay home, it is best to have gadgets that will help make remote learning or business efficient.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is intelligent as it can tune out unnecessary noise and amplify audio by over 20 decibels when needed. It also uses Wind Shield technology for better audio and calls even in noisy or windy environments.

The pair was launched in three color options: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. A new color will be ready soon: Phantom White. This is according to Samsung Germany. The page is official and has not been removed so it can be assumed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Phantom White will also be available in other markets.

The Galaxy Buds Pro has since received a software update. It was given favorable reviews by different tech enthusiasts and blog. A study even said the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is useful for people with hearing loss.

A recent update added another useful feature–the Double Tap Earbud Edge feature. This frees up the Touch and Hold gesture that is mainly used for voice assistant activation of the earbuds.