Samsung always has something new to offer to the table. The major flagship series, the Galaxy S21 phones, were announced in January. The South Korean tech giant is expected to reveal something new this month. The next ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ has just been teased and confirmed to happen on March 17. That is a few days after OPPO officially shows off the Find X3 series phones. As for Samsung, the company is believed to introduce the new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72.

The video doesn’t say much but we’re curious about what Galaxy Awesome Samsung has planned. Several images and details have been surfacing. The Android phones may also arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4.

Samsung Galaxy Awesome Unpacked

The next Samsung Galaxy phones could also come with new AI tricks that improve night mode photos and probably with ISOCELL 2.0 technology. The South Korean tech giant could also introduce the Galaxy A82 5G. A Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may also be introduced as it was recently sighted on Geekbench and the FCC.

Samsung is bringing “Awesome” to the market. We can be certain it will focus on the Galaxy A line–the mid-range category that offers smartphones with almost premium specs. We’re not expecting a new Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We’re anticipating the two will be unveiled sometime in the second half of the year (H2 2021 or Q3 2021).