In a few days or weeks, Samsung may be introducing a new mid-range smartphone. It’s something really anticipated since the Galaxy A51 was the top-selling Samsung smartphone in 2020. The Galaxy A52 could still be popular with its 5G connectivity, upgraded specs, and affordability. As early as September, we started learning about the next-gen model’s 5G variant coming with a quad-cam with 64MP main shooter, Snapdragon 750G, and 8GB RAM. The phone is also said to come with 90Hz to 120Hz display.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is expected to launch together with the Galaxy A72 5G. These mid-rangers are highly-anticipated for their value for money. Another important detail we just learned is that the Galaxy A52 will be water-resistant. This is good news because it means the device can be durable and safe from water splashes. It matches the IP67 rating information we shared with you recently.

This detail has been confirmed by an official Samsung promo material. The document also shows the ‘Awesome’ description of the phone. We can expect everything about the Galaxy A52 will be “awesome”.

Awesome Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Awesome reference also has something to do with the colors. If you may remember, the Galaxy A32 5G that was launched in Germany was announced in different colors: Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. We only see the black Galaxy A52 5G phone in the image.