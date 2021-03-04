Samsung is set to release the new Galaxy A82 5G. It’s a follow-up to the best-selling Galaxy A series from last year. Apart from the Galaxy XCover 5, The South Korean tech giant is expect to announce a new Galaxy A model in the next few weeks. It’s been almost half a year since a new Galaxy device was mentioned. The Galaxy A80 didn’t get the Galaxy A81 follow-up as it turned out to be the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. There’s the Galaxy A82 and we’re expecting more will be leaked until the official launch.

We know the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G is coming soon. The device has also recently appeared on Geekbench which tells us it is almost ready for release.

The latest benchmark gives us a preview on what to expect. It already comes with 5G connectivity which already makes the phone an attractive choice. It’s a non-flagship device so it doesn’t have the premium specs.

As per Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy A82 5G will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is already a two-year old chipset–the same one running on the Galaxy A90 5G. It will come with 6GB of RAM and will already run on Android 11 with One UI 3. We’re not sure though whether One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1.

Design-wise, it’s not clear if will feature a rotating camera like the Galaxy A80. The device with model number SM-A826S is said to be the Galaxy A82 5G. It could be just the Korean variant so other versions may be slightly different. Let’s wait and se..