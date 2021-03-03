The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 may get a new sibling. A Lite variant of the mid-range Android slate is expected to be revealed soon. There is no word from the South Korean tech giant yet but a device was sighted on the FCC. Listed as Samsung SM-T225, the device is said to come with a 5100mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It will follow the Galaxy Tab A7 that was announced in September last year. The next mid-ranger tablet appears to be almost ready as seen on the FCC.

The Samsung SM-T225 may still come with a single camera on the top left of the rear. We’re guessing this is the Lite variant since it is part of the Galaxy Tab A series as per the listing.

The document says the device measures 1.45mm x 4.8mm. The 5100mAh battery is from the information that the product’s battery will be model number HQ-3565S. It will come with support for 15W fast charging. The tablet will offer GSM, LTE, WCDMA, and Bluetooth connectivity options. There will also be 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi support as described.

The Samsung SM-T225 will run on a MediaTek MT8768WT processor with 3GB of RAM as against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC as noted before. It will already be powered by Android 11 with One UI 3.0. The earlier Geekbench listing noted the 810 and 3,489 scores on the single and multi-core tests.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was earlier mentioned to arrive in June of this year. That’s still a few months from today. Let’s wait and see.