We always say this but it is true–Samsung is working on a lot of things. The Galaxy S21 series has been out in the consumer market for about a month now. The South Korean tech giant is said to be working on the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4, as well as, the Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72. Today, we’re learning more about the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 as more details are surfacing.

Samsung Galaxy A 2021 Series

Both the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are part of the Galaxy A series. They are mid-range smartphones that become popular for their almost premium specs and affordability. As early as September last year, the Galaxy A52 was leaked, suggesting a 5G variant and one with a quad-camera system with a 64MP main shooter. The device is said to come with a Snapdragon 750G processor that has been sighted on a product listing in the Netherlands.

This regularly happens. More often than not, a sighting in the said country means the new products are also about to be released in other key markets. The phones are on Samsung’s website. The UAE website also has pages for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and the A72.

Let’s review the specs of the Galaxy A52 ($350/€430). The phone boasts a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rat for the 4G variant. The 5G model has a higher frame rate at 120Hz so you can expect that one to be more expensive. The device is water-resistant and is powered by a 4500mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, there is a quad-camera setup: 64MP primary, 12MP wide-angle, 5MP macro, and another 5MP depth sensor.

As described, the $536/€450 Samsung Galaxy A72 has a bigger 6.7-inch Infinity-O display with 90Hz frame rate and Snapdragon 720G SoC. It also has a large 5000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging. There’s only a triple rear camera setup (64MP main + 12MP wide-angle + 8MP zoom camera) plus a 32MP selfie shooter. Like the Galaxy A52, this one still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and 128GB or 256GB storage. The two is also believed to arrive with a Space Zoom feature up to 30x as per @Mr_TechTalkTV.

Samsung has yet to make an official announcement before this month ends. We can also expect an April rollout in most markets. Some hands-on images have also appeared on Twitter, thanks to @AhmedQwaider888.