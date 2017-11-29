Believe it or not, the idea of artificial intelligence was born almost six decades ago. The technology hasn’t been perfect and we don’t think it will ever happen. It will only evolve especially now that it has entered the mobile industry. We’ve seen AI used in different software, devices, apps, and programs. Most notable is the Google Assistant that has many rivals now.

Today, there’s also Siri, Alexa, Cortana, and Bixby. The latter is Samsung’s attempt to join the bandwagon but unfortunately, there have been many issues along Bixby’s development. It wasn’t fully ready at launch but Samsung isn’t giving up and is committed to rolling out important software updates.

There’s already the Bixby 2.0 version but it still has more rooms for improvement. Hopefully, the next Bixby or any AI venture by the South Korean tech giant will be successful as the company acquires Fluenty. The artificial intelligence startup is expected to enhance the AI capabilities of Samsung’s mobile unit. It’s the first acquisition by Samsung related to AI.

If you may remember, there is the Fluenty app that lets you send quick-replies to social media and instant messages. It makes use of artificial intelligence in sending text messages. It has supported a host of other instant messaging services like SMS, Facebook, Line, WhatsApp, Kakao Talk, and Telegram. Samsung must have been impressed with Fluenty that it acquired the group and we’re expecting it will be incorporated into the Bixby service. We all know its AI capabilities aren’t as impressive at this point.

This news also comes as Samsung Research is believed to have opened a new AI center. We’re looking forward to more information about this topic so let’s wait and see.

VIA: The Korea Herald