Samsung has officially revealed a new Galaxy phone that uses the S-Pen. It’s not a new Galaxy Note but from the Galaxy S line. The newly announced Galaxy S21 series includes the Ultra variant that offers S-Pen support. Some Galaxy Tab models also support the stylus but in the future, more Galaxy devices are getting the same. As promised, the Galaxy Note experience is expanding to other Galaxy lines. This is good news for those who have long been wanting to use the S-Pen on their Galaxy smartphones. There is no mention though if it will be available to the foldable phone series but that is also a future possibility.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S-Pen but you need to buy the stylus separately. The phone doesn’t come with a silo where you store the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note. You have to buy a separate phone case or cover also from Samsung.

The S-Pen that works on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is slightly different from the Galaxy Note’s S-Pen. Functions are limited. It doesn’t offer Bluetooth control or Air Actions. If you don’t have the S-Pen, you can still use any Wacom stylus.

Samsung S Pen Support Expansion

Samsung said the S Pen experience will also be available in other Galaxy devices. Company executive TM Roh had this to say when asked about the topic:

We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future.

The next Galaxy Note 21 will still come with an S Pen. Let’s see if and when the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other mid-range Galaxy phones will offer S Pen support.