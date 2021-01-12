The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be revealed in a couple of days. The South Korean tech giant will make a big announcement this coming January 14. The phone series will also include the regular Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+. They will already offer 5G connectivity and the latest premium specs and features. The Ultra variant will be different in the sense that it will come with S-Pen support. As mentioned several times, Samsung is extending the Galaxy Note experience to other Galaxy phones.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the first non-Galaxy Note phone to work with an S-Pen. Some Galaxy Tab models already offer such. The Ultra will only offer support for the S-Pen. You still need to buy the stylus separately. The phone won’t have a place for the S-Pen as with the Galaxy Note.

The Samsung S21 Ultra 5G needs a special cover that have a provision for the S-Pen. If you plan on getting the Ultra variant, we suggest you also get a special cover. Samsung may introduce this silicone phone cover with an “S-Pen parking lot”.

The phone case will definitely protect the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It will also provide protection for the S Pen when not in use. The slot is placed on the left side (when facing the phone) of the rubber sleeve.

The silicone cover with S Pen appears to be designed by Samsung. It can be assumed this is an official offering from the company. It should be sold separately just like the stylus. We won’t be surprised though if Samsung offers this as a freebie or as a special promo.