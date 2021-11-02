Chinese OEM Royole isn’t done with the foldable phone game. It’s actually the first to commercially release a foldable smartphone and not Samsung. The first Royole Flexpai foldable-flexible phone was introduced back in 2018, months before the first-gen Galaxy Fold was introduced. The device actually received a follow-up in the form of the Royole FlexPai 2 announced in early 2020. Like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, Royole’s entry comes with an infold design. The third-gen version may be out soon and may be called as the Royole F3.

Blass didn’t say much about the Royole F3. He simply showed an image. It could be a rendered photo of the foldable phone still in the works. It may not be the final design yet so the look may still change.

We can just gather the smartphone will be ready in Silver or Gray color. It will still remind you of the Galaxy Z Fold. The phone folds inwardly and there is still no external display. Well, there really is no mention of the direction of the phone’s fold but it could be either way.

The cameras on the rear appear to be placed inside a square module that has an obvious bump. The selfie camera seems to use the old pop-up mechanism. We see a thick spine and curved edges. The spine could be a metal hinge as before. No word on the specs and features but we’re assuming everything will be updated.

The Royole Flexpai teardown before proved it’s the first in the foldable phone category to get real. The Royole FlexPai 2 5G foldable phone was officially launched in September 2020. Soon after, it was revealed under a new brand. The VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G is basically the Royole FlexPai 2.

The Royole F3 could be different from the previous models. It’s not clear if the display will have an inward or outward fold but we’re assuming Royole will use its very own microLED stretchable display. The new screen can bend and twist as demoed a few months ago.

A Royole Flexpai 3 foldable phone was sighted on TENAA earlier this year. The images shared before actually match what we have today. The color before was more blue than silver.