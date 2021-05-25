Chinese startup Royole was the first to foray into the foldable smartphone market. Though the Royole Flexpai didn’t make a real impact, it did show the capabilities of Royole to develop displays of different types. Now the company has announced that it has developed what is the first microLED-based stretchable display. Royole demonstrated, what can be gauged as the proof of concept of the stretchable display at the 2021 Display Week Symposium.

The microLED-based stretchable display, according to Royole, cannot only roll and fold but it can open up new use case scenarios. The stretchable display can twist, contract, extend and take a variety of other shapes.

Per Royole, its microLED stretchable display is capable of stretching 130-percent and bending 40-degrees. The display can boast 120ppi resolution which makes it ideal for use in laptop screens.

As a prototype to show the stretchable display’s capability, Royole developed a 2.7-inch demo panel with a little impressive 96×60 resolution. Despite this, the concept is hard to ignore. It does entice one to believe the myriad of possibilities that such a display technology can open up not just in smartphones and laptops but in wearables as well.

Another considerable feature is the microLED stretchable display’s transparency rate. Per Royole, it has transparency rate of up to 70-percent, which would make it ideal for car windshield display. There is no information on how quickly Royole can bring such display technology to the mainstream, so for now, we would just have to do with the concept images.