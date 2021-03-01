Vertu luxury phones aren’t exactly just a thing of the past. Just recently, we saw the Caviar Origin concept that reminded us a lot of devices from Vertu. We’ve been anticipating for a new Vertu phone as one was sighted on TENAA a few months ago. But then that one doesn’t look like anything like this VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G. Yes, you read that right. It’s a foldable phone. It’s not just any new foldable smartphone. It also comes with 5G connectivity which is something many consumers are clamoring for.

We had no idea a Vertu foldable phone would be arriving. But don’t worry, you’ve seen this before. It’s something similar to the Royole FlexPai 2. Actually, it’s just a rebranded version of the latter.

A Vertu-Royole partnership has resulted to this: VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G with model number VTL-202002. There is no official announcement yet but the Chinese certification body (MIIT) has the information. This means the device may be released in the Chinese market soon.

The idea that this Vertu-Royole foldable phone is what we’ve seen befpre, then it can be a possible challenger of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The Chinese Vertu is a subsidiary of the British Vertu. It’s launching the VERTU Ayxta Fold 5G made in China–not made in Europe.

Not much details on the specs and features but we can surmise the following: a 7.8-inch main display with 1920 x 1440 pixels, 4:3 aspect ratio, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and Snapdragon 865 chipset.The folded screens will be 5.5- and 5.4-inches. When it comes to imaging, there could be a 64MP main camera, 3x optical zoom lens, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The battery may only be 4450 mAh.