The new Redmi K40 series may be unveiled soon. This is according to a recent teaser that shows the Redmi K40 Pro. The phone in the image below appears to be something very similar to the Mi 11 with its rounded camera module. The Redmi team is said to make an official announcement about its first flagship phone for the year on February 25. The Redmi K40 series has appeared on Weibo, showing the phone in white with a clean, matte finish.

Redmi K40 Series

There will be the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. The duo will come with 6.81-inch AMOLED screens with 1440p+ resolution. They are very much similar to the Mi 11 so we’re also expecting the 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

The Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The regular Redmi K40 will only run on Snapdragon 870 chipset. A Redmi K40S variant may also be released but may only come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200.

The Redmi K40 Pro could have a 108MP AI QUAD CAMERA system. That is probably the most interesting detail we have right now. That will be something to look forward to since the Redmi K series is still a mid-range offering with prices ranging from 1999 to 2999 and up to 3999 yuan.

The Redmi K30 was announced in December 2019. It’s a bit late for the Redmi K40 now but that’s okay. At least we know the Redmi K40 Pro will use the latest Snapdragon 870. This also means 5G connectivity can be expected.