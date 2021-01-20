Qualcomm has been quite busy. The past month alone, the company has managed to introduce four major products. There is the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, Snapdragon 678 chipset, Snapdragon 480 5G processor, and the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 for 2021 smartphones. Today, we’re learning about a new one that we honestly didn’t expect. Qualcomm has just introduced the Snapdragon 870 5G which is another premium chipset. This mobile processor offers global 5G and geared-up gaming apart from boosted performance and premium intelligence.

Qualcomm offers more speed and efficiency with the Snapdragon 870 5G. It comes with Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem and Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. If you want reliable connectivity while mobile, then go for any Snapdragon 870 5G-powered phones in the future.

The Snapdragon 870 5G also features Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU and Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU as described. The two help in making on-device experiences and operations faster and with more efficiency. The chipset is also equipped with the Qualcomm Sensing Hub that makes interaction more seamless and smarter, thanks to the always-on contextual awareness feature.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Advantage

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 also follows the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus. The two were able to deliver numerous “OEM and mobile industry requirements” as per Qualcomm Technologies VP for Product Management Kedar Kondap. He also mentioned the Snapdragon 870 will be found in future flagship phones from several brands like Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, Motorola, and iQOO. These new phones are expected to be released in Q1 2021.

Qualcomm built the Snapdragon 870 upon the success of Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus. It’s also “designed to address OEM and mobile industry requirements”. It’s different from the Snapdragon 888 but we can expect both will be able to offer premium solutions and services.

With the Snapdragon 870, Motorola will be able to reinforce its commitment with 5G technology. OnePlus can provide exceptional 5G connectivity. OPPO can bring more human-centered products to the market. The next iQOO smartphone will be very powerful and Xiaomi will be able to continue offering most advanced mobile experiences and more surprises to global consumers.