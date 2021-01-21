Before the year 2020 ended, we shared with you the good news that MediaTek’s numbers were up and. It became the largest chipset maker in Q3 2020. We have yet to know about Q4 2020 figures. The latest we have from MediaTek is a new chipset. The Dimensity 1200 processor is ready for OEMs and consumers. It is expected to allow more design flexibility. It was also introduced together with the Dimensity 1100 5G chipset. Both processor offer mutimedia and camera features, AI, and reliable 5G connectivity.

The pair is being added to the 5G portfolio of MediaTek that is expected to help advance the global 5G game. The chipsets are available for mid-range to high-end smartphones. The Dimensity 1200 is able to support advanced AI capabilities and a 200MP camera. It will deliver a number of enhancements in connectivity, audio, display, and gaming.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 allows premium 5G performance. It comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for 5G performance. A number of OEMs like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme are expected to use the chipset on their future phones arriving in the first half of the year.

Dimensity Advantage

The Dimensity 1100 is almost similar to the Dimensity 1200. Both feature MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology, support for 2G to 5G, Voice over New Radio (VoNR), True Dual SIM 5G (5G SA + 5G SA), 5G HSR Mode and 5G Elevator Mode enhancements, Flagship AI Multimedia, and support for more premium displays. The Dimensity 1000 also allows ultra-fast 168Hz refresh rates, and existing APU 3.0. The chipsets also feature AI Multi-Person Bokeh, AI-Panorama Night Shot, HDR, and AI noise reduction (AINR).