Meizu has officially launched the PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus yesterday. The two phones each boast a rear secondary display that offers a unique experience. After being sighted several times on Weibo before the official launch, the Pro 7 flagship series is ready to make waves with the rear display. We haven’t gotten our hands on one but a hands-on video was recently shared by Meizu’s Global Marketing executive Ard Boudeling on Twitter.

A red Meizu PRO 7 was being shown off with the rear display functioning and being used to capture a selfie from the rear cam.

Meizu joins the likes of LG, Samsung, Kyocera, and YotaPhone in coming up with smartphones with a secondary display. They are not exactly best sellers but Meizu can very well start in making the idea more popular.

Just by reading the comments on Twitter, we can say this early that people are receptive to the idea. Some are saying it is a smart innovation. Taking self-portraits is smooth with this one and the idea to use the rear camera will yield high-quality snapshots.

The timing of this Meizu PRO 7 is interesting because we’ve been hearing the next-gen LG V30 may no longer have a secondary display. That’s puzzling because the V series is known for such one-of-a-kind display feature. If that is true, then Meizu can very well fill in the place that will be left by LG.

VIA: Ard Boudeling