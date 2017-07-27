The day has come and Meizu has finally introduced the new PRO 7 and Meizu PRO Plus. We saw this phone on Weibo a few days ago. We’ve been waiting for the July 26 announcement after several leaks showing a rear secondary display and more rumors and renders. We knew that it would come with a Plus variant and now the two are ready to roll out.

The newest flagship devices from the Chinese OEM were launched, ready to impress the mobile market with dual cameras and dual screens. The dual camera setup is slowly becoming a standard feature in flagship phones while the dual screen system is still new. We remember the LG V10 and V20 but their second displays are at the front. As for the Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus, their design is different from the past flagship phones as shown by the dual screens and dual cameras.

There’s a rear display on both the Pro 7 variants. This is unique, perhaps a first of its kind, because the rear display makes it possible for you to capture a selfie with the rear dual cameras. View notifications, check information and see other data you want to see on your phone even when it’s facing down. The device can rest on a surface and you can still see the information you need to know like maybe the time, weather, or message alerts.

When it comes to imaging, the dual rear cameras feature 12MP Sony IMX386 sensors that can take high-quality images all the time. The color and monochrome lenses make it possible for you to capture great photos even at night or in low light conditions. The selfie shooter is also impressive with its 16MP sensor.

Both flagship phones boast of premium specs. The Meizu PRO 7 comes equipped with a 5.2-inch Quad HD screen, 16MP front-facing camera, 12MP dual rear cams, Helio P25 processor, 4GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB onboard storage (eMMC5.1), and a 3000mAh battery. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus features slightly higher specs like a bigger 5.-7 inch screen, Quad HD resolution, 6GB RAM (also LPDDR4X), 64GB or 128GB storage (UFS2.1), 10nm Helio X30 processor, and a larger 3500mAh battery.

The phones also feature mCharge quick charging technology so you can juice up with extra power in just a few times. Design and build-wise, the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus both come with a detailed brushed texture, new sensor and receiver, and better audio quality offered by the new Cirrus Logic CS43130 Hi-Fi chip and Non-Oversampling emulation mode.

The Meizu PRO 7 is available in black, gold, and red while the PRO 7 PLUS is ready in crystal silver, amber gold, space black, and matte black. Pricing is set at 2,880 RMB ($$30) for the Meizu PRO 7; 3,580 RMB ($530) for the 64 GB PRO 7 Plus; and 4,080 RMB ($600) for the 128GB PRO 7 Plus.

Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 PLUS Key Specs:

• OS: Android, Flyme OS

• Processor: MediaTek Helio P25 (PRO 7), MediaTek Helio X30 (PRO 7 Plus)

• Display: Super AMOLED, 5.2-inch Full HD (PRO 7), 5.7-inch Quad HD (PRO 7 Plus)

• Battery: 3,000 mAh (PRO 7), 3,500 mAh (PRO 7 Plus)

• RAM: 4 GB (PRO 7) or 6 GB (PRO 7 Plus), LPDDR4X

• Storage: 64 GB (PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus), 128 GB (PRO 7 Plus)

• Cam: 12MP (rear dual)

• Cam: 16MP (front)

Meizu PRO 7

Meizu PRO 7 PLUS