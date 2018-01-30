You may have started contemplating on the Razer Phone 2 that can be transformed into the Linda Project concept laptop in the future. We believe it can be a reality once the next-gen Razer Phone-powered notebook is ready but that will have to wait. For now, we are curious as to how Razer will make the ultimate gaming device better. Netflix playback support is said to be available in Dolby Digital Plus and HDR and true enough, such enhancements are now included in the Razer Phone.

The latest phone software update also adds several camera improvements related to tuning and image quality. The issue of some images appearing yellow has been fixed while numerous bugs have been crushed already. Generally, camera performance is improved with this particular update.

You will notice theme icons have been updated to a dark style. When it comes to mobile security, the gaming-centric Razer has now included a fix for the much talked about Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities. The latest January 2018 Android security patches have been added as well.

This update makes the Razer Phone a better gaming and media device. Apart from its 120Hz refresh rate, playback support for Netflix HDR and Dolby 5.1 audio allows the smartphone to be worthy of being described as “ultimate“. Not many phones in the market today supports showing of Netflix HDR content but the Razer Phone now joins the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1, and the Sony Xperia XZ Premium–all powerful media phones.

VIA: XDA