Razer may be unsure with the 3rd-gen phone but the company still has the Razer Phone 2 and the original Razer Phone. The company has been working hard to improve its standing in the mobile industry by teaming up with Tencent for mobile gaming advancement. It’s another great step to achieving relevance after the move to update to Android 9.0 Pie with Digital Wellbeing and 4k60FPS recording. Amidst company downsizing, Razer knows that it is important to respond to the needs of the consumers.

The Razer Phone 2 was confirmed last year Razer continues to drive the mobile business. It received favorable scores on the AnTuTu Benchmark. Its design shows very minimal changes from the original model.

The smartphone is a true upgrade hidden in an old look and now, it’s becoming more attractive with the Satin Black version. Listed on the website is the Razer Phone 2, complete with a 120Hz UltraMotion display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual cameras with image stabilization, wireless fast charging, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4000 mAh battery.

Razer offers a 1-Year Limited Warranty. The device can also work on GSM and Verizon LTE networks. The new Razer Phone 2 Satin Black version joins the standard Mirror Black. The new version is a Razer.com exclusive.

If you plan on getting a Razer Phone 2, expect these to be ready out of the box: 64GB onboard storage, USB-C to USB-C Cable, Audio Adapter (Type-C to 3.5 mm), Power Adapter, and a SIM eject pin. Razer also offers the RazerCare Protection plan–to be sure. This one is optional but highly recommended. We suggest you invest in protecting your Razer gaming phone.

The Satin Black matte finish version of the Razer Phone 2 comes with a limited time price. You can get it for only $499. Other add-ons are shown off: Tempered Glass Protector Kit ($19.99), Razer Phone 2 Carbon Fiber Case ($49.99), and Wireless Charger for Razer Phone 2 ($99.99).