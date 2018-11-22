While waiting for something new from Razer, here’s one good news that will make you smile. That is, if you’re already a Razer product owner. The company has introduced a protection plan that will give you peace of mind over your new Razer Phone or laptop. It’s similar to the AppleCare. We only know a few companies that offer such but this one from Razer ought to be celebrated because, to be honest, Razer products and accessories are not exactly cheap. Expensive products need to have an extended warranty but then again, they’re also expected to last longer.

Called as the RazerCare Essential, this plan offers free repair shipping and extended warranty to customers in the United States. This device insurance extends a smartphone warranty to two years from the usual one year. Laptop warranty is extended to three years.

If you’re a Razer customer, you can directly buy the RazerCare Essential plan from Razer. Note that this one doesn’t include damages caused by “acts of god” or accidents. If your Razer Phone 2 got swept away by flood or tornado, sorry, it’s not covered. Such limit is understandable so just hope natural disasters won’t happen.

The plan can be transferred to another owner free of charge. Any product bought from the Razer Store online is eligible for the RazerCare Essential plan.

Some other benefits of the RazerCare include authorized repairs, 24-hour phone support, and free two-way repair shipping from Razer. Not all repairs are free but they are affordable: $0 deductible for laptops, $25 on phone repairs, and a $150 phone replacement fee.

