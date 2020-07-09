Qualcomm never stops. Of course, it can’t since many OEMs rely on the chipset brand. The Snapdragon line is more preferred over other SoCs. Believe it or not, there’s been a petition for one tech giant to not use another processor and just stick to Qualcomm’s. The latter has previously introduced the Snapdragon Wear 4100 series but that one is for future wearables. A recent leak showed some information about the future Snapdragon 875 but looks like we’ll have to wait a bit for that one.

A few weeks ago, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G was also announced for future mid-rangers. We also remember the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile processor and today, we’re hearing about the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G.

Obviously, it’s an enhanced version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that is already found in some premium flagships like the OnePlus 8 and the Xiaomi Mi 10. This new version promises better and speedier performance, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming feature plus an ultra-intuitive AI and that global 5G connectivity.

Qualcomm continues to invest in mobile platforms. The 8-series is getting this addition with improved power efficiency and the generation in camera, gaming, and AI experiences. The chipset is mainly for upcoming premium flagships.

This Snapdragon 865 Plus comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System plus the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. Expect seamless camera, gaming, and audio listening experiences with this chipset. The processor is speedier and more efficient whether we’re talking about 5G internet connectivity, HDR gaming, display colors, and more.

Specifically, the Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G boasts a 10% increase over the previous chip with up to 3.1 GHz Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU Prime core clock speed, Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU (10% faster graphics rendering), and Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 compatibility. We’ll see once flagship devices running the Snapdragon 865 Plus are introduced next quarter (Q3 2020). One of the first devices that will run the Snapdragon 865 Plus will be the ASUS ROG Phone 3. The Lenovo Legion will also run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus.