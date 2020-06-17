The last mid-range chipset from Qualcomm we featured here was the Snapdragon 768G. The processor already includes 5G support, bringing ultra-fast mobile Internet connectivity to future non-premium smartphones. A new mobile processor has just been introduced—the Snapdragon 690 5G. It is the first 5G Snapdragon processor from the 6-Series mobile platform. It also delivers entertainment and on-device AI experiences that are powerful for its price range. This makes 5G more accessible and affordable as more OEMs will use them on their upcoming phones.

Some of the first few OEMs that are expected to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 include HMD Global, Motorola, LG Electronics, Wingtech, TCL, and Sharp. Don’t be surprised if you hear about mid-range 5G Android phones from any of these brands in the coming months. Devices powered by the SD 690 5G are believed to be remarkable for the mid-range category.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform promises “to make the next generation of camera, artificial intelligence, and gaming experiences more broadly available” according to Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon. Qualcomm Technologies has several 5G solutions. They all work to ensure consumers are provided with mobile experiences that are easily accessible and fast.

The 5G technology may still be in its early stages but with Qualcomm’s solutions, it can very well be accessed by not just millions but billions of smartphone users all over the globe. 5G will continue to expand with the likes of Qualcomm working in the background and then bringing them to different OEMs.

The Snapdragon 690 5G allows a number of advanced features starting with 4K HDR support (true 10-bit). As described, it captures more than “a billion shades of color and snapshots at up to 192 Megapixels”. Snapdragon 690 comes with the 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. This means your mid-range smartphone can take advantage of smart camera and video features, AI-enhanced gaming, advanced AI-based imaging, and voice translation.

The chipset also comes with Qualcomm Kryo 560 CPU and supports 120hz displays. The It offers a 20% performance improvement over the last SoC model. With 5G, mobile devices can be connected to 5G networks to access any cloud-based portals or activities. It’s best for only multi-player games even without having to connect to WiFi–just 5G.