Ask any gamer out there and they’ll be eyeing the Asus ROG 3 smartphone slated to release this year. The ROG 2 phone made heads spin last year, selling like hotcake and the ROG 3 is going to do the same this time around. From what’s know of the device thus far, it is a specs loaded monster with all the flagship-grade hardware. Even the gaming-centric software is polished for a better experience. Now, there is some good news for people anticipating the release.

Asus ROG 3 phone is going to debut in July, as the company revealed on its Weibo account. This makes sense since the Asus 2 phone was released on July 22 last year and it could be the same time this year, when the ROG 3 makes debut.

In some recent leaks, much clarity has been brought about the design and hardware of the gaming phone. Certifications website TENAA leaked images and a specs listing of the phone which are indeed jaw-dropping. In every aspect the device is a stellar, at least on paper for now. The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen boasting FHD+ resolution and in all likelihood a 144Hz refresh rate.

Other leaks offer insight into the actual performance of the device beefed up with tons of RAM and Tencent gaming optimizations. ROG 3 will be powered by overclocked Snapdragon 865 processor and supported by 12GB of RAM on the top variant. The 512GB UFS 3.1 storage on the flagship device further proves that Asus wants to continue with its legacy of ROG line of gaming phones.