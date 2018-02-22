The arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S9 also means the start of comparison between the Snapdragon 845 and the Exynos 8910 processor. Much has been said about the new chipset from Qualcomm but we have yet to know how it performs in real life. We know other phones like the next-gen Xiaomi Mi 7 flagship, LG G7, and future Chromebooks will run on the SD845 SoC. In a few days, we’ll get to know how snappy the new Snapdragon really is.

Some benchmarks already showed expected performance increase with okay scores. We’ve shared a list of devices launching with the said chipset. And last year, we got a quick hands-on. So far, we just know it will bring better Bluetooth listening experiences, as well as, the power of AR, VR, and HDR.

More can be expected from Qualcomm and it seems our last question is being answered. The Snapdragon 845 includes Broadcast Audio to allow a Bluetooth source to stream audio to multiple devices in a more synchronized way. The company has also enhanced its TrueWireless Stereo technology for a better and more efficient way of managing and controlling wireless connection.

When it comes to virtual reality, the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform can very well “deliver new advancements in technologies” related to virtual and augmented reality.

Of course, we won’t forget the Artificial Intelligence Engine that can power the AI capabilities of the platform or device. This features the following: Snapdragon Neural Processing Engine (NPE) software framework, support for the Android Neural Networks API, and the Hexagon Neural Network (NN) library.

SOURCE: Qualcomm (1),(2),(3),(4)