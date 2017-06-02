Qualcomm announced the Quick Charge 4.0 technology last November alongside the Snapdragon 835 processor. The two are already being used in the latest premium flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Xiaomi Mi 6, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Upcoming phones such as the OnePlus 5, next-gen Pixels, and the LG V30 are said to run the premium chipset.

As for the Quick Charge 4, the fast charging tech that can up power to 28W, is getting an update. Qualcomm has recently announced a Quick Charge 4+ technology. The Quick Charge 4 was launched to deliver five hours of battery afrer five minutes of charging or zero to half within 15 minutes. That is really fast but Qualcomm has made some enhancements to make charging even faster.

According to Qualcomm, Quick Charge 4+ includes the benefits of Quick Charge 4 plus some more. There’s Dual Charge, Intelligent Thermal Balancing, and Advanced Safety Features. The latter can help check the case and connector temperature at the same time to prevent short-circuit or overheating. Intelligent Thermal Balancing allows current to move thru the coolest path so hot spots are eliminated. This way, power delivery is well- optimized. Dual Charge is made more powerful and allows reduced charge time.

The first phone to take advantage of Quick Charge 4+ is the newly unveiled nubia Z17 by ZTE.

SOURCE: Qualcomm