It is done. The POCO brand is now independent of Xiaomi. Contrary to a report last year that Xiaomi may put an end to the Pocophone line, the sub-brand lives on as a separate entity. This is more good news because this means the people behind POCO can operate on their own. It’s a separate entity so the execs and employees have more freedom. They no longer have to run by every major decision with Xiaomi because Poco is now its own brand.

The announcement was made last week. At the same time, a Xiaomi Pocophone F2 trademark was also filed. The brand can operate on its own now which also means it needs to launch its own marketing strategy.

Being an independent brand and not just a sub-brand will give the people behind it more freedom and hopefully, more success too in the future. We have no doubt a next-gen Poco gaming phone will roll out. It’s only a question of when and where.

The POCO team is ready for Season 2. POCO India has published an open-letter thanking all POCO fans who made everything possible. The next chapter in POCO’s history will be action-packed in many ways.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉

Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

POCO seems to be prepared with the new challenges ahead. It’s not perfect but the sub-brand has proven it can come up with an impressive phone like the POCO F1. It’s not exactly a premium flagship smartphone but the device had us scratching our heads, trying to understand how come it’s affordable.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (POCO F1 in India) passed the Scratch, Bend, and Burn Durability Test. Another teardown analysis was made that revealed the mobile device is easy-to-open and “cool” but not waterproof. The gaming phone is such a winner that Xiaomi decided to launch a Poco F1 6GB RAM and 128GB Armoured Edition in India. Its cameras are decent enough but can still be improved.