The Pixel 6 has been mentioned already. That is expected since Google has started working on the Pixel 6. Before the next-gen Google Pixel phone, there is still the Pixel 5a. Both models may be similar in many ways starting with the selfie camera being moved to the middle of the front display. More details will be leaked, as usual, before the official announcement of the Pixel 5a sometime in May or the Pixel 6 in October or maybe even earlier.

The Pixel 6 is said to use not a Snapdragon mobile processor but a Whitechapel chip also known this early as “GS101”. This could be that new investment according to the tech giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai during a previous earnings call. He also mentioned somethis about a new roadmap for 2021 as the company has started investing more in hardware.

Google is believed to be working on its own chip. The project known as “Whitechapel” is one of Google’s many steps to coming up with its own SoC that may be used on future Chromebooks and Pixel smartphones. It could be a possible rival to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.

There is no official confirmation or announcement yet but Google is believed to be working with Samsung on this project. The “Whitechapel” could be co-developed by the two. This move will be similar to Apple coming up with its own processors for the Macs and iPhones.

Will the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6 be powered by the Whitechapel? That is a welcome possibility. There were some references to a “Raven” and “Oriole” we believe are the Pixel 5a and Pixel 6.