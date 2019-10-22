The latest Google Pixel 4 series is currently a hot subject. Both models, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, are expected to become better versions of previous Pixel devices. The tech giant hasn’t really won in this area but it certainly has potential especially since it knows the Android platform really well. The new Made by Google products were officially introduced last week and we’ve featured them several times since then. Its exclusive Live Caption is coming to the Pixel 3 and 3a soon. We also heard original quality uploads to Google Photos from Pixel may soon be over.

The Pixel 4 64GB Unlocked is now available on Amazon with a free gift card. It was confirmed the Pixel 4 series phones are not rolling out in India. There have been some minor issues like the Face Unlock working even when eyes are closed and 5G not being ready on the new-gen Pixel. There’s also that issue of 4K recording at 60fps taking up too much space.

More will be said about the Pixel 4 series and today, we’re learning the phone actually can support 11W Qi wireless charging. Compared to the 5W Qi wireless charging of the Pixel 3, Pixel 4’s is faster. XDA’s very own Mishaal Rahman discover this bit and noted that Google didn’t mention this.

Rahman shared links to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 listing on Wireless Power Consortium.

A minimum of 11 watts received power is more than twice’s last year’s 5 watts on the Pixel 3. That’s certainly good news which means wireless charging is twice faster this year. This also means Google has done wireless charging right this time and it’s something that must be celebrated.

The page on the Wireless Power Consortium also means the Pixel 4 can be wirelessly charged using any fast Qi wireless charger available in the market. The phone should be able to support the charger and still get the maximum charging speed. The Pixel 4’s battery is only 2800mAH so we can expect short battery life so fast wireless charging can be a big help.