We are still waiting for the Huawei P50 series. The Chinese OEM that slipped outside of the Top 5 in the mobile global market has been preparing for the release of its new premium flagship smartphone. We are anticipating for a new Huawei P. The Honor sub-brand was already sold off by the company but we know Huawei’s situation is not about to change anytime soon. Several images, renders, and details have leaked already. There will be a Huawei P50 Pro variant that may feature a dual ring camera design.

Huawei may soon be focusing on software as hardware business suffers. We already have a first look at the Huawei P50 Series. Definitely, the phones will run on HarmonyOS.

The latest image we have from a Chinese source is a photo of a pink Huawei P50. The phone appears to have a dual ring setup with four cameras. The shape of the camera system is unique. The pink body shows a crystal diamond design. It’s actually just a glittery effect. The rear camera base is also set in pink while the lenses are black.

It can be assumed this Pink Huawei P50 is targeted for the ladies. We’re not sure if this is the regular or the Pro variant. We just know the device may run on Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and Kirin 9000L.

As previous features, the Huawei P50 could also use a Sony IMX800 1-inch mobile camera sensor. The series has been officially teased and confirmed so we know it is almost ready. Let’s just wait and see.