Huawei is no longer considered as one of the top mobile OEMs in the world today. It’s been a long time coming–one that we’ve been anticipating ever since the US trade ban against the Chinese tech giant. Also in its native country, China, Huawei is no longer number one. Huawei is doing everything in its power to survive. It already sold off the Honor mobile business but it will still continue to make and sell Huawei P and Mate series smartphones. We’re looking forward to that Huawei P50 series that we believe will be introduced next.

Huawei’s situation is not about to change anytime soon. We’ve been saying that several times. We fear things will get worse even if Huawei fights back. It filed a lawsuit over national security threat tag by the FCC. The brand’s future is still unclear even under President Biden.

You see, things are going against Huawei. The US government has been revoking licenses to supply to Huawei according to some sources. Huawei’s numbers are expected to go down this 2021.

The hardware business is being hit so the company may focus on software. This is according to a report that says Huawei is pivoting to software instead. It has started as the company is working harder on other businesses like smart cars and cloud computing.

Perhaps Huawei is seeing things will not change for the better. It’s a hopeless case so it just needs to move on. Huawei has several technologies including HarmonyOS. The platform is said to be included in a vehicle technology that’s being used by Arcfox on its car. HarmonyOS offers some autonomous driving capabilities so it should be interesting. Huawei also has cloud computing products.

Huawei’s focus on cloud is meant to “increase the proportion our software and service business has in our total revenue mix”. There is no timeline to see the results but we’re crossing our fingers. Huawei may still have a hard time sourcing supplies so it may also be a challenge.

Could Huawei do something similar to what Google has done? Be a leader in the software game. Anything can happen but as it is, Huawei’s moves still have many restrictions.