The Chrome 60 Beta is expected to update payment, password APIs, as well as, add search widget soon. Chrome for Android is definitely set to offer faster loading and with less memory usage after the recent version was released in the market. Since the Android O platform is coming, we can also expect related features will come to major apps like the Chrome browser. One important feature we’re looking forward to enjoying is the picture-in-picture video support.

This particular function can be enabled. We’ve seen the feature in numerous apps already like the Duo in Android O Preview, MIUI 9, and the Google Play Movies & TV soon. YouTube already has it since 2013 so the developers know it is something mobile consumers will find useful.

Nougat already has the feature but not many apps have it enabled yet. With the release of Android O, this picture-in-picture video support will be available across all devices. It is easy to enable on Android O. Simply open in full-screen any video in Chrome and then click the Recents button two times.

Don’t be frustrated if you don’t see this feature yet because it’s only available for Chrome Dev, at least, for now.

VIA: Android Police