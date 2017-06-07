The latest update to Chrome for Android is now available. The last one we featured was only Chrome 56 but now Chrome 59 is ready for your consumption. It may take a while for the updated app to go live in some regions so just check your Play Store from time to time. This version 59.0.3071.92 of the mobile browser delivers a number of stability fixes and performance enhancements. The Chrome team has also promised faster loading of pages plus less memory usage.

The improvements on loading and data usage are made possible by some changes on the JavaScript engine. The new update also brings support for animated PNGs along with the common bug fixes. Expect the browser app to be more stable and more secure.

This update follows after the Chrome team also released specific updates for the main browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux.All these are added after the web pages web pages offline feature was updated and scroll anchoring to lock current content on the screen was added.

Chrome 59 for Android is ready to roll out so watch out for that update notification to appear on your Play Store.

Download Google Chrome from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Chrome Releases