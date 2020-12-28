Smartphone makers have been trying to come up with the next major innovation for the market. A couple of years ago, some thought it would be dual or extended displays but it still hasn’t majorly caught on in its “early days”. Oppo has been trying to come up with innovative display designs although none have come out of the concept stage for now. The latest one that we’re seeing is a slider smartphone that’s designed in collaboration with fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford.

Dutch website Let’s Go Digital has managed to acquire documentation of this Oppo x Tom Ford slider smartphone which includes “official” images and even wallpaper designs. The main thing about the device is that it has a retractable screen that will increase your device’s display area by 80% if you open it vertically. The top and bottom part of the screen are “elegantly rounded” which gives it a more fashionable slant, along with the compact form itself.

At the back you see a triple camera setup with a LED flash underneath to the right side of the text “OPPO x Tom Ford- Design for concept Shakira”. There doesn’t seem to be a notch for where the selfie camera normally is. So this means either there will be an under-display camera or the gray area in the secondary screen will be the one that will take selfies with the primary camera. The material used around the camera system seems to be woven fabric.

The brown back panel meanwhile seems to be a ribbed leather kind of material, much different from the usual smooth, glass back that we get from most devices. The frame of the smartphone seems to be made of metal with a SIM compartment on the right and golden loops at the top if you want to hang the phone from your neck as a humongous necklace or something. When you pull out the rollable part, there is a panel on the back but it’s hard to see what it is.

There is no official announcement from Oppo yet about a collaboration with Tom Ford. So as of the moment, we don’t know if this will be commercially released soon or if it’s still a concept design up to now.