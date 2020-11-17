The OPPO X 2021 has finally been introduced. It’s not final and official but we now have a pretty good idea about the rollable concept smartphone. We’ve been hearing about this idea for years but the only successful related products we have seen and tried are the foldable phones from the top OEMs like Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. Even those we’ve seen are not yet perfect. It may be a while before they reach their pinnacle but while technology is still being improved, it is best that other concepts are explored.

Take for example OPPO. It has shown off the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset that may be one of the most innovative devices we’ll see released next year. The new phone will come in a different form factor. It comes with a variable OLED display that may stretch from 6.7- to 7.4-inches.

The OPPO X 2021 takes advantage of the company’s proprietary Roll Motor powertrain, Warp Track high-strength screen laminate, and a 2-in-1 plate. The result is a freely rollable display that scrolls. The screen doesn’t have any “hard folding” feel fas described.

OPPO has always been known to come up with new forms that others may follow. We remember a 206 degree rotating camera before followed by a 16MP motorized rotating camera. The first OPPO Find X was introduced in 2018 with an almost bezel-less display. The OPPO X 2021 will be another revolutionary offering that we believe may also inspire other companies.

The rollable smartphone features ‘zero crease’ on display as made possible by the Roll Motor powertrain. The effect is a special display that smoothly retracts and extends. Inside are two drive motors that do the job along with the bearing with a slide on the display, and a central axis.

The Roll Motor powertrain is supported by 2-in-1 Plate display support technology. This thing supports the display and prevents it from collapsing inward. Everything is then protected by a Warp Track high-strength screen laminate. This one provides a “reliable protection without increasing resistance”.

The OPPO X 2021 rollable concept device is a project that has resulted to OPPO gaining more patents and experience. A total of 122 patents have been submitted by OPPO. About a dozen is related to rollable mechanism.

It will be exciting to see and try the OPPO X 2021 Android phone once it is ready in the market. Instead of a fixed foldable screen, OPPO will be offering something that is fully adjustable to your needs. The possibilities are actually endless when it comes to productivity and entertainment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcoOlKNgxek

The new smartphone technology was presented during at the OPPO INNO DAY 2020. Also introduced were the OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR Applications. We see OPPO’s efforts to come up with new software, hardware, and services related to Augmented Reality, 5G, and mobile tech.