After the OPPO Find X2 series received the Android 11-based ColorOS 11, we soon learned about the upcoming OPPO Find X3 would get 10-bit color gamut for a more impressive visuals. There is no official announcement yet but the new phone will be arriving soon. It’s almost ready as new details are surfacing. A March announcement can be expected. It may be all about an innovative display. A teaser says “impossible curve” (impossible surface). Details provided by OPPO on Weibo are scarce but Master Leakster Evan Blass has shared a few things.

It isn’t the first time Blass mentioned the smartphone. However, it’s the first to include official renders of the device. It is said to run on the latest Snapdragon 888 processor and will feature a quad camera system.

The photos show an obvious quad-camera “hump”. There will be a 6.7-inch screen with 1440p, 120Hz display that is capable of adaptive frame rate, 25x zoom “microscope” macro lens, and two 50MP Sony modules. The phone will support SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging as per our souce.

OPPO Find X3 Launch

Public announcement and release by OPPO may happen in March or early April. Color options may include White, Black, and Blue. The OPPO Find X3 may be joined by the OPPO Find X3 Lite and the OPPO Find X3 Neo.

OPPO Find X3 Camera Hump

As for the display, we’re curious how the “impossible curve” will present the 10-bit color gamut for stunning visuals. But then the phone may also be more interesting with the camera system just by looking at the images. The use of the term “camera hump” is also intriguing when it’s basically just a more obvious camera bump.