Never Settle. OnePlus never really lives by that motto and the next product is anticipated to show us that the Chinese OEM can do more. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is obviously excited about this one, sharing good news after another. The smart TV will run on Android TV but one that’s been optimized by the OnePlus developers. The company has always been about offering the best user experience for everyone. It started with smartphones and now it’s doing the same thing on TVs.

Lau shared that following the principles of “burdenless” and “fast and smooth”, they were able to come up with the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90 Hz display. That one was ‘fast and smooth’—something OnePlus can translate to bigger devices like maybe a TV.

As early as September 2018, we heard of the idea of more connected and smarter with AI. A OnePlus Android TV was spotted on Bluetooth SIG which meant launch is happening. And then it was confirmed for official release next month with mystery features.

Yesterday, a OnePlus TV 55-inch QLED leaked. It’s more of a smart display than a TV. It will run on Android TV with optimizations made by the OnePlus devs.

OnePlus is proud of the Android TV version that will be used on OnePlus TV because they worked on it too. But why Android TV? The CEO explained that it’s the most powerful TV OS today with the integration of the Google Assistant and the Play Store. Android TV will include updates for three years at least so you don’t have to worry about your smart TV getting outdated.