Of course, OnePlus never settles so it won’t stop leaking information even before the official product launch. The Nord 2 is about to be unveiled but we probably know everything there is to know about the smartphone. The price in India and colors were made public already. It was also mentioned the device would run on OxygenOS 11 and get support for two major OS updates. The OnePlus Nord 2 is also said to arrive with slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs were also detailed. The launch date has been confirmed so we’ll know everything tomorrow, July 22. The phone will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and we just learned about its charging capabilities.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will have a 4500mAh battery that is coupled with Warp Charge 65. That is the same tech available on the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9. With Warp Charge 65, the phone’s battery life can last all day with only 15 minutes of being plugged in.

To reach 100% full battery, you only need 15 minutes of charging. It’s even faster than the 30 minutes of charging for the OnePlus 9. That’s the OnePlus Warp Charge Technology advantage OnePlus is known for.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is coming. It will run on a 4500mAh battery as described. It will also feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, dual speakers, AI gaming modes, UFS 3.1 storage, Haptic 2.0, and dual 5G. When it comes to the camera department, there is a triple rear camera setup: 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP mono sensor, 32MP Sony IMX 616 selfie shooter, AI Resolution Boost for Snapchat and Instagram, AI Colour Boost, and AI HDR Remapping.