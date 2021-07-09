OnePlus never settles even when it comes to product launches. Before a big announcement, the company already gives a number of hints and teasers. The next offering will be the OnePlus Nord 2 5G we believe will be introduced earlier this month. OnePlus has also confirmed a number of things like the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, Android 12, and 5G connectivity. Several image renders of the phone have been revealed as well. This week, OnePlus confirmed the July 22 launch. The new Nord phone will continue the successful release of the Nord series from last year.

The Nord series is OnePlus’ mid-range line. The Nord phones offer almost premium performance but at an affordable price point. The OnePlus Nord is highly popular in key markets like India and Europe. On Amazon India, it become the most pre-ordered product.

The OnePlus Nord N series was launched in the US. The Nord CE was released for India and Europe. The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will follow soon and show off the familiar “Never Settle” principle.

As described, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be a “comprehensive upgrade” of the original OnePlus Nord. It will run on the AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI processor as the company promises a fast and smooth experience everyone will love.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is “pretty much everything you could ask for” according to the Chinese OEM. So far, we know it will come with 16GB of RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 4266Mbps memory frequency max, and up to 168Hz of refresh rate. The 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display will have 2520 x 1080 resolution. There will be no under display camera but there will be a triple rear camera setup with LED flash.