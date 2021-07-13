The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be arriving soon. By soon we mean this July 22. The launch date has been confirmed already which means more details will surface. OnePlus is also expected to share information about the upcoming phone as teasers. The smartphone will certainly run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was recently introduced. The Nord 2 will be released in the US with a large 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen.

The OnePlus Nord 2’s display is also HDR 10+ certified and has a 2520 x 1080 resolution. To recap, the phone also comes equipped with a 4266Mbps memory frequency max, UFS 3.1 storage, and 16GB of RAM. There will be three cameras on the rear with an LED flash. Don’t expect an under display camera for the selfie shooter.

The Nord series is the mid-range line of OnePlus. It includes smartphones with almost premium specs but priced affordably. The mid-range OnePlus phones have been popular in key markets such as Europe in India. If you may remember, the original OnePlus Nord became the most pre-ordered product on Amazon India.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was already announced last month. There was also the OnePlus Nord N200 5G announced for North America.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is almost ready. As mentioned, it will offer 5G connectivity as made possible by the new and powerful Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. It’s the same processor used on the Realme GT Neo. MediaTek announced this one as a premium 5G chipset earlier this year.