OnePlus is prepping for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G’s big release. It’s actually been revealed already but of course, we’re waiting for the official announcement. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G introduced a few weeks ago. The next Nord smartphone will also come with 5G connectivity as made possible by a MediaTek chipset. It will be another affordable Android 5G phone that will once again prove that OnePlus doesn’t settle when it comes to design, specs, features, and performance.





Never mind the issue of app throttling for now. OnePlus simply wants to deliver more than decent mobile devices at a fair price point. Earlier, we noted it may run on Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor. Another source is confirming this possibility.

So that OnePlus Nord 2 5G will use MediaTek’s Dimensity instead of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon. It may bring a number of difference but it’s powerful enough to offer 5G and AI features.

OnePlus mentioned that it teamed up with MediaTek to build an AI-enhanced experience that is exclusive. With the new chipset, gaming, mobile photography, and display technology on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is next-level.

OnePlus made it official. The Nord 2 will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. It boasts an Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU, Arm Cortex-A55, Arm Cortex-A78, and eight cores. It can allow up to 168Hz of refresh rate and 2520 x 1080 resolution. The chip can also handle UFS 3.1 storage, 16GB of RAM, and 4266Mbps memory frequency max.

When it comes to photography, the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 can also allow up to 3840 x 2160 video resolution and 32MP + 16MP (200MP) ISP max. Expect WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and probably True Dual 5G SIM (5G SA + 5G SA). OnePlus has yet to officially announce the Nord 2 5G. Let’s wait and see.