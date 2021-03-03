OnePlus is scheduled to reveal the new OnePlus 9 series. The phone lineup consists of three models: the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9R will be the lighter, mid-ranger variant while the two will be the new flagship offering. The trio will also arrive with the OnePlus Watch. The official launch will be held on March 8 as we confirmed a couple of days ago. Much has been said about the new OnePlus products but before that happens, allow us to present to you what DxOMark has to say about the camera of the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 8T is the most recent phone from the Chinese OEM. It will be followed by the OnePlus 9. The latter is said to come with a Hasselblad-branded camera system which means we have high expectations on this.

The OnePlus 8T was announced in October last year with 120Hz Fluid display and ultra-fast charging. It has survived the standard Scratch, Burn, and Bend Durability Test and received the highest A+ display rating from DisplayMate. It comes with a dual-battery packed in one unit.

OnePlus 8T Camera Review

The phone runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor and comes equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. When it comes to imaging, there are four cameras: 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor (f/1.7, PDAF, OIS) + 12MP Ultra-wide + 5MP Macro + 2MP monochrome. The device has been tested by DxOMark and has given it a decent score of 111 (115 Photo, 52 Zoom, 102 Video).

The camera specs are high but the results are not that excellent. They’re good enough with showing good exposure in most conditions and good depth estimation in bokeh shots. Backgrounds are kept sharp, thanks to a wide depth of field. For videos, you will notice effective video stabilization in bright light and indoor conditions. Indoor and outdoor videos generally show well-controlled noise.

Unfortunately, there’s limited dynamic range and some color casts plus and inaccurate color in low light. There’s limited dynamic range, strong noise, and strong loss of detail and noise in medium- and long-range tele shots. Low-light videos also show some noise. You may notice focus instabilities in low light, as well as, abrupt focus transitions.