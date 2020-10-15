OnePlus 8T has reached the hands of many tech guys including Zack Nelson. That is somehow expected because JerryRigEverything has access to some of the newest gadgets in town. Our friends over at SlashGear already published a quick review so this Durability Test is interesting. The OnePlus 8T is the Chinese OEM’s flagship offering for the second half of the year. It doesn’t have the Pro variant. It won’t even get a McLaren model as the two brands already cut ties.

JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson knows very well how to test if a phone can last with his Scratch, Burn, and Bend Test. The OnePlus 8T is mainly based on the OnePlus 8 series but with a few tweaks here and there. For one, the camera module is different.

The display is now flat. The batteries have been improved with 65W warp charging. The 120Hz screen refresh rate previously available only on the OnePlus 8 Pro is present here. The screen scratches, as usual, at a level 6 with deeper grooves at a level 7.

Unlike the OnePlus 7T that didn’t survive a bend test, this one does. There is some flex to the frame but no crack results from it. You may notice some separation but there is no permanent damage. The phone still works.

Why buy the OnePlus 8T over the OnePlus 8? Well, there is the 120Hz Fluid display and ultra-fast charging plus the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor. An exclusive version is available from T-Mobile so that is something to look forward to. The $750 price tag is okay too compared with those from Samsung.