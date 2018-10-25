The upcoming OnePlus 6T will be officially announced on the 29th of October, a day earlier the original October 30 launch. OnePlus made the decision to introduce the new flagship phone ahead of Apple’s own event. We were told the phone will be coming to a US carrier. It will be T-Mobile but we also mentioned it might work on Verizon. There’s no confirmation until today as the OnePlus 6T has recently passed certification for Verizon. The carrier has approved OnePlus so this means the unlocked version of the phone will immediately work with your Verizon SIM card.

Verizon isn’t the exclusive carrier but its approval of the OnePlus 6T is big. We’re assuming the recent Pixel 3 situation will not happen.

T-Mobile as OnePlus’ official partner in the US isn’t confirmed yet but we won’t be surprised if it happens. We’ll know for sure on October 29.

Others may think it doesn’t matter if it’s on Verizon or T-Mobile but both have loyal fans and subscribers who don’t want to switch. Much has been said about the new OnePlus 6 phone and we’re excited to try the in-display fingerprint sensor as seen in a teaser video.

Note the phone will not arrive with wireless charging nor a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is placed. Let’s wait and see for the official reveal.

VIA: PCMAG