A new color for OnePlus 6T is available. That’s at least in China as the Thunder Purple has just been listed on OnePlus’ website with a ¥3599.00 price. That’s about $520 in the United States although this one won’t be available in the country. This new color joins the Midnight Black and Mirror Black color options we already know. At the moment, the smartphone is listed on OnePlus’ CN website with different RAM and storage variants and their respective prices.

Here are the options available: 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage (3399 CNY), 8GB RAM+ 128GB (3599 CNY), and 8GB RAM+ 256GB (3999 CNY). These prices convert to $492, $520, and $578.

Ever since the OnePlus 6T’s launch, we’ve heard of many good things about the flagship smartphone including its exclusive partnership with T-Mobile, durability, Live Wallpapers, and Nightscape feature.

We have yet to do a comprehensive review but for now, we’re reviewing the OnePlus AMA session on Reddit to be updated.

The OnePlus 6T has the potential to become another bestseller not only in India but also in the United States. That is, even if the single SIM functionality is something those in the US will accept.

As for the Thunder Purple OnePlus 6T, we’re hoping it will also roll out in the United States and other key markets.

SOURCE: OnePlus