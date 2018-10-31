The new-generation of OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 6T, is being sold and distributed by a mobile carrier in the US. It’s a first for the Chinese OEM to be carried by a partner in the country where other Chinese OEMs are being banned from being sold. This is a first for OnePlus and to be honest, the news it’s finally coming to a US carrier was exciting. It has since been sighted on different websites and several images were leaked before the official launch.

If you’re in the US and want the OnePlus 6T that came with an in-display fingerprint sensor, you may want to order from T-Mobile. The network is OnePlus’ exclusive partner in the country.

You can choose from two color options: Midnight Black or Mirror Black–both black but two different finishes. Three storage variants will be ready: 6GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/128GB, and 8GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage.

Pricing starts at $549 and goes up to $579 and $629. That can be pricey for some people but still lower than those premium flagships from Samsung. You can trade in your old phone and pay only $279. That is, if your device is eligible for the promo.

An Unlocked variant will be available but if you get the T-Mobile mobile, you will only be able to use your T-Mobile SIM. The unlocked model can support your Verizon SIM card if that’s your preference.

Note the US variant will only offer a single SIM card functionality. Dual SIM will not work, at least, in the US.

VIA: Gizchina