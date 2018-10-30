The OnePlus 6T is out and it will be available on T-Mobile beginning November 1. After weeks of speculations and teasers, we finally have a glimpse of the new premium flagship from the Chinese OEM. The latest ‘T’ variant boasts many new features like Nightscape, Fast Charging technology, Multi-Frame Processing, new navigation gesture, and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone is high-end and is able to let you ‘Unlock The Speed’.

OnePlus has also released a new set of live wallpapers. We posted them in a gallery below but you’ll have to download from another source to see them in action. These wallpapers work once you unlock the phone.

If you have a OnePlus 6, you can also take advantage of these wallpapers and the other special features of the OnePlus 6T after a quick update. If you have a different phone, you can still use the wallpaper set in 1080 × 2340 resolution.

The live wallpapers may work on the OnePlus but only if you’re already on Android Pie OxygenOS 9. The OPWallpaperResources app must be installed first.

The new OnePlus 6T launcher is also now available. It will be ready for the OnePlus 6 soon with the new navigation gesture.

Here is a demo of the feature as shared by an XDA developer:

Check out OnePlus 6T Live Wallpapers below:

Download from HERE

VIA: XDA (1),(2)